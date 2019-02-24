GALLERY: Heavyweights collide on the final day

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord plays out of a bunker on the 16th hole on the final day of the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord plays out of a bunker on the 16th hole on the final day of the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. Sam Flanagan

A RAFT of players would have woken up on Sunday morning believing they were a realistic chance of claiming the trophy at the Australian Ladies Classic this year.

With 18 holes of the testing Bonville Golf Resort layout in front of them, it was Norway's Marianne Skarpnord who proved to have nerves of steel.

Skarpnord claimed victory by two shots with her score of 8-under for the tournament.

Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios tied for second on 6-under.

Here are some photos from the final round of the Australian Ladies Classic: