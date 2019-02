CROWD PLEASERS: The Australian Beach Boys Show entertained the crowd at the Summer Beach Hopp on Saturday.

CROWD PLEASERS: The Australian Beach Boys Show entertained the crowd at the Summer Beach Hopp on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

GOOD Vibrations were brought back to Coffs Harbour on Saturday evening as a strong crowd rolled through the gates for the Summer Beach Hopp.

The event was held at the Jetty Foreshores and was dedicated to the vibe of the 1950s and '60s.

Hot rods, rock'n'roll dancers and the Australian Beach Boys Show all culminated in a fantastic throwback event.

Here are some photos from the event: