GETTING TESTY: Opposition players have a shove during the game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder on Saturday.
GALLERY: Game of the year in February? You better believe it

Sam Flanagan
24th Feb 2019 10:57 AM
A BOISTEROUS crowd packed into Bellingen Park on Saturday evening, but not many of them would have expected the game which was about to unfold.

The Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies were taking on the Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match, with both teams emptying their tanks in a thrilling contest.

The Thunder struck first with an early try, before five straight tries to the Magpies looked like they were on track for their first win in the fixture for some time.

The Thunder dug deep though and showed true Anzac spirit, as they managed to score three late tries to tie the game at 22-22.

It was a fitting result in a match which had it all.

Here are our best photos from the night:

