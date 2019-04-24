PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

THE streets were filled with marching and music as the Royal Australian Navy's 725 Squadron exercised its rights to the city.

The spectacular display was seen by locals and visitors lining the streets from the Pier Hotel to the foreshores.

"Freedom of entry is a traditional activity from ages past where a military unit will come in to a town but before they're allowed into the town, they have to prove their right and privilege," 725 Squadron Commanding Officer Stan Buckham said.

"It's a great way for navy, or any defence unit to engage the local community.

The Freedom of Entry is embodied in a ceremonial scroll that allows the bearer to enter the township of Coffs Harbour with weapons drawn, flags flying and drums playing.