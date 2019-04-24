Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
725 Squadron navy freedom of entry at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
725 Squadron navy freedom of entry at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Rachel Vercoe
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

Rachel Vercoe
by
24th Apr 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE streets were filled with marching and music as the Royal Australian Navy's 725 Squadron exercised its rights to the city.

The spectacular display was seen by locals and visitors lining the streets from the Pier Hotel to the foreshores.

"Freedom of entry is a traditional activity from ages past where a military unit will come in to a town but before they're allowed into the town, they have to prove their right and privilege," 725 Squadron Commanding Officer Stan Buckham  said.

"It's a great way for navy, or any defence unit to engage the local community.

The Freedom of Entry is embodied in a ceremonial scroll that allows the bearer to enter the township of Coffs Harbour with weapons drawn, flags flying and drums playing.

Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs harbour march parade royal australian navy squadron 725
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Serious crash on the Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Serious crash on the Mid North Coast

    News Paramedics worked to revive an elderly driver in one vehicle.

    • 24th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Cowper MP?

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Cowper MP?

    News Cowper dubbed a crucial seat by the political pundits.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    Politics It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    More than a thousand fish found dead in creek

    premium_icon More than a thousand fish found dead in creek

    News Mullet, bream dead in fish kill at Emerald Beach.