Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
News

GALLERY: Fraser Island fire aftermath in photos

Jessica Grewal
8th Dec 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 13th Dec 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE photos emerging from the Fraser Island fire show just how close the blaze got to destroying the Happy Valley township and other

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Blackened earth and trees going right up to the back of properties like Happy Valley's Maheno Lodge and in the ridge behind the Yidney Rocks holiday units are among the

The photos were taken from the Happy Valley lookout, access track and from the beach at Yidney Rocks.

They were provided exclusively to the Chronicle by volunteers who, together with local residents and fire fighters, defended Happy Valley on Monday and put in a massive effort at the Yidney Rocks. Oaks fire on Tuesday.

Full coverage can be found here.

More Stories

bushfires editors picks fire fraser coast fires
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        See what stories had the Coffs Coast talking this week

        Premium Content See what stories had the Coffs Coast talking this week

        Opinion From a notorious crash zone to political cartoons these stories had the Coffs Coast talking this week.

        Severe weather warning issued for NSW north coast

        Severe weather warning issued for NSW north coast

        Weather Warning issued for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and high tides

        Beaches being lashed on Coffs Coast

        Premium Content Beaches being lashed on Coffs Coast

        Weather More wild weather on the way.

        Personal attacks will discourage future candidates

        Premium Content Personal attacks will discourage future candidates

        Letters to the Editor This letter writer was appalled to see a cartoon depicting four Coffs Harbour City...