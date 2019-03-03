Menu
DON'T ARGUE: Action from the 2019 Ella 7s tournament at the C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.
Sport

GALLERY: Flashes of brilliance at the Ella 7s

Sam Flanagan
by
3rd Mar 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAZZLE Dazzle rugby took Coffs Harbour by storm this weekend, as the annual Ella 7s tournament rolled into town.

The Ella 7s is the flagship Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rugby union 7s competition that attracts around 400 athletes to the region every year.

The tournament also acts as a key marketing tool to bring the game of 7s to the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population, with a large number of male and female players going on to represent the Australian 7s program.

Defending champions the Southern Kings (Men) and Highlanders (Women) both defended their titles in drizzly conditions this year.

Here are some of our best photos from the tournament:

