GALLERY: Fashionistas on fire at Cup Day

FROM fur shawls to fabulous fascinators it was all class at the Park Beach Plaza Fashions on the Field.

In its 10th year the organisers pulled out all the stops.

In the highly contested millinery section the winner was Nikki Blewitt in a beautiful red creation with Karen Jackson the runner up.

The young ladies section was taken out by Adelaide Zeilsch with Emma Bims in second and Elise Bocking third.

Best dressed man was Joel Northcott and the most fashionable couple were Elliot and Lisa Daniel.

The final category on the day was classical lady of the day which went to Tamzin Shotbolt in a stunning red hat and stylish fingerless gloves. Second place went to Karen Jackson and third was Karen Gilbert.