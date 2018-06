Mel, Paul, Katie, Jasmine and Imogen at the Orara Valley Fair 2018.

Mel, Paul, Katie, Jasmine and Imogen at the Orara Valley Fair 2018. Rachel Vercoe

A PICTURE perfect blue sky and farm activities came together to create a fun day in the hinterland for the whole family to enjoy.

Crowds have been flooding through the gates at the Orara Valley Fair today to enjoy horse rides, face painting, hoola hooping and more.

A day where rain clouds usually gather, this year it has been filled with beautiful weather and happy faces.