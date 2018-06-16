Menu
Peter and Heather Johnson from Taree at the 2018 4WD Caravan and Camping show.
GALLERY: Everything caravan and camping

Rachel Vercoe
15th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

IF you're into adventuring in the great outdoors, head to the annual 4WD Caravan and Camping show today and tomorrow.

Held at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club, there is the latest and greatest four-wheel driving, caravanning, camping and outdoor living has to offer.

It's not all about camping and caravanning though, there's also plenty of entertainment at the all-new Australiana Village Display, bush poetry by The Three Randy Poets, blacksmithing displays, Barru Working Kelpies and Graham Bell's Historic Coffs Movies Theatrette.

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan & Camping Show is on today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm with free buses from the Coffs Education Campus to the racecourse.

Entry is $12 for adults, $10 concession and $6 for students.

