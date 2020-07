Action from the Coastal Premier League Round 1 clash between Boambee and Coffs Coast Tigers. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Action from the Coastal Premier League Round 1 clash between Boambee and Coffs Coast Tigers. Photo: Tim Jarrett

FIRST round spoils were shared between Boambee FC and Coffs Coast Tigers after a tight tussle at Ayreshire park.

The Coastal Premier League match finished 1 - 1 with both sides coming close to finding a winner in the second half.

Match report coming soon …