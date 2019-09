PLAYERS teed off in the spirit of charity on Friday, as the Coffs Harbour Golf Club held it's annual Rotary Golf Day.

The event this year was raising money for the local PCYC so they can continue to hold their influential youth programs.

Twenty-nine teams took part in the four person ambrose, with more than $5500 raised.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Paul McAra was grateful for the support of the 14 businesses which sponsored the day.

The winners on course were T. Johnstone Motors.