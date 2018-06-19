Menu
Shelly Beach, Nambucca Heads.
Community

Gallery: Capturing the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
19th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

FROM magical sunrises to picturesque days at the beach, it's hard not to see the beauty of the place we live in.

The Coffs Coast offers a range of landscapes from beaches, bush, headlands, wildlife and more for photographers to capture.

If you've taken a photo of the stunning Coffs Coast, share it with The Advocate during our next Facebook cover image call out on Monday at 5.30pm for a chance to be featured in print.

Check out a selection of submitted images from this week.

Coffs Coast Advocate

