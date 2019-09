The Boambee Bombers successfully defended their C.ex Group Men's Premier League title in the 2019 grand final against the Woolgoolga Wolves.

THE Boambee Bombers and Woolgoolga Wolves have squared off for the 2019 C.ex Group Men's Premier League title.

The Bombers were looking to defend their premiership and were able to do exactly that in front of a big crowd at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Goals to Tyh Murphy and Brady Parker proved to be the difference as the Bombers once again claimed the crown with a 2-0 win.

