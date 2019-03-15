Menu
LET'S PLAY: The 2019 National Touch League is currently unfolding at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
GALLERY: Australia's top talents get touchy in Coffs

Sam Flanagan
15th Mar 2019 2:06 PM
NEARLY 2000 of the finest touch footballers in the country are currently battling it out in Coffs Harbour for national glory.

The National Touch League is in it's third day of competition, with divisions ranging from opens to men's 65s all on show.

The NTL is Australia's national touch championships and a key arena for stars to stake their claim for further representative honours.

Finals of the NTL are being staged tomorrow and begin at 9am.

The grand final of the open women's division will commence at 4.50pm on the main ground and will be followed by the open men's grand final at 5.50pm.

Presentation of medals and the golden boot will begin at 6.45pm.

Here's some photos from the event so far:

