OFF AND GONE: A player makes a break during the Oztag Australian Championships in Coffs Harbour.
GALLERY: Australia's best take to the field in Coffs

Sam Flanagan
8th Dec 2018 6:20 PM
TOUCH FOOTBALL: Hundreds of Oztag players have descended on Coffs Harbour for the Australian Championships.

Local associations throughout New South Wales, ACT and Queensland have merged to form 13 regions which enables the best of the best Oztag players to compete over a three day tournament.

Divisions range from 15 to 50 years and over, with plenty of action across more than 16 fields at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium precinct.

Below are some photos from the event.

