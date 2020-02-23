GALLERY: Aussie takes out ladies classic

Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia during the final round at Bonville Golf Resort.

Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia during the final round at Bonville Golf Resort.

PLAYERS from across the world brought their a-game to the Australian Ladies Classic but it's one of our own who has taken out first place.

Stephanie Kyriacou from Sydney placed first with an impressive score of 266 and 22-under.

Now Sydney teenager Steph Kyriacou can add her name to the list of amateurs to win professional events after she blitzed the field at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic.

At 20-years-old, Stephanie pulled ahead of her competitors early on in the competition and with a strong round this morning, she's kept the spot with a number of birdies.

Ayean Cho from Korea placed second with 274 points followed by Liiea Strom from Sweden in third.

Linnea Strom from Sweden placed third.

Linnea Strom at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

Click here to see the full results.