FAMILY TIME: Tina, Caoimhe, Rory and Brian Lynch went to see Santa on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

THOUSANDS of special needs children and their families flocked to the Coffs Harbour Showground today to say hello to a special visitor.

Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and elves all made an appearance to spread some Christmas joy.

Free jumping castles, a petting zoo, live music and food was also provided to ensure the holiday season kicked off early.

Here's our best photos from the event.