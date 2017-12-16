GALLERY: A walk across the Macksville bridge

IT was a once in a lifetime opportunity today for locals and visitors to take their time and stroll across the brand new Macksville Bridge.

From a distance, it was an unusual sight to see hundreds of bodies dotted across the bridge as people enjoyed the new bridge made to address major congestion issues for locals in Macksville, Bowraville and beyond.

The day started with a walk across the bridge before Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker joined members of the Macksville community to cut the ribbon.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the new bridge would offer motorists a safer and more reliable journey on the Pacific Highway, with fewer heavy vehicles travelling through the Macksville CBD.