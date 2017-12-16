Menu
Login
News

GALLERY: A walk across the Macksville bridge

Walking across the new Macksville Bridge.
Walking across the new Macksville Bridge. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

IT was a once in a lifetime opportunity today for locals and visitors to take their time and stroll across the brand new Macksville Bridge.

From a distance, it was an unusual sight to see hundreds of bodies dotted across the bridge as people enjoyed the new bridge made to address major congestion issues for locals in Macksville, Bowraville and beyond.

The day started with a walk across the bridge before Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker joined members of the Macksville community to cut the ribbon.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the new bridge would offer motorists a safer and more reliable journey on the Pacific Highway, with fewer heavy vehicles travelling through the Macksville CBD.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
Summer the time to stop break-in crime

Summer the time to stop break-in crime

Villains are out there rubbing their hands with glee as peak break-in season arrives but Crime Stoppers and the police have tips to keep them at bay

Charges laid after highway fatal

Man charged after serious crash

Man charged after fatal crash near Grafton

More town centre upgrades for Bellingen in 2018

BEAUTY ZONE: Beautification works in Bellingen town centre will recommence in 2018.

Alternate funding streams sought for Bellingen CBD beautifications

Live like you're on holidays every day of the year

This resort-style home at Korora could be yours.

This Korora home is on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide

Local Partners