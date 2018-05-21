GALLERY: 90kg pooch steals show at Million Paws Walk

RSPCA Million Paws walk at Mackay Botanic Gardens. Chris Moffat of Gargett with Chilli and Edie

WEIGHING in at a 90kg, Great Dane cross neo-mastiff Hudson took the title of the biggest dog at the Mackay Million Paws Walk.

The huge canine joined 600 registered walkers and their dogs on Sunday that put paw to pavement at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

RSPCA Mackay Inspector Natalie Aitken was impressed with the turnout and said the walk was much longer than in 2017, with a 2.5km and 5km walk to cater to dogs of different abilities.

Kelly Russell with Hudson left, and Samara Sheehan with Willow. Reuben Wylie

"The RSPCA receives very little funding and the funding we do receive is for education, not to help the animals recover, so the animals at the Mackay shelter are ones from the council system as well as ones that haven been taken from the inspector," Ms Aitken said.

"The animal inspector often brings in animals that are injured or have diseases and that costs a lot of money to rectify so there's a lot of funds and time and effort that go into these animals, and the Mackay community have really shown up and supported us.

Exotic-dog owners were especially pleased with the event