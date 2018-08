Scenes from the 2018 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Scenes from the 2018 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup. Trevor Veale

THOUSANDS of racegoers are this afternoon flocking trackside for the 2018 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

The sun is shining and the track is in top condition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

All eyes will be on the track for the main race at 4.05pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery