Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field.
Action from the 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

GALLERIES: 100+ photos of the people and action of derby day

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Jul 2019 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a bumper day of footy action. Whether you were there to support your favourite team, or even cheer on some family members there were plenty of red, white and blue faces at Frank McGuren field today.

We've got more than 100 photos of the people and today's action for you to look through. Can you see anyone you know hangng out at the footy?

For our review on the first-grade blockbuster between South Grafton and Grafton, click here, otherwise, enjoy the pictures.

Under 18 Minor Semi-Final

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ladies League Tag

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Out and About

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

First Grade

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    Crime With two children under four in the car, learner driver caught nearly 50kph over limit

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    premium_icon Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    News Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup attracts 226 nominations

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts