Gallen pays price to fight ex-world champ

Former NRL star Paul Gallen's boxing career will continue against former WBA world champion Lucas Browne after a war of words between the pair.

The Daily Telegraph reported that former NRL star George Rose, who is the CEO of No Limit Boxing alongside his brothers Matt and Trent, have agreed to transfer $100,000 to Dean Lonergan's D&L Events to make the bout happen.

It comes after Gallen, a 10-0-1 boxer defeated former UFC star Mark Hunt in a bout last December on the undercard of Tim Tszyu's fight against New Zealander Bowyn Morgan.

While Gallen has largely defeated fellow football players, he had twice defeated Herman Ene Purcell, who is the fifth ranked heavyweight in Australia according to BoxRec.

But it's a big step up to Browne, who's career record of 29-2 with 25 knockouts sees him ranked as one of the best heavyweights in Australia.

On Saturday afternoon, Fox Sports boxing reporter Ben Damon revealed the fight had been agreed upon.

Gallen copped plenty of attention and criticism after he called out Aussie UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker after beating Hunt.

He said it was due to a podcast interview where Whittaker said "Yeah I'd fight him, but he wouldn't fight me".

Gallen took it to heart.

"He laughed, in a way that annoyed me," Gallen said referring to Whittaker's comments about the league legend on a podcast last year.

"I thought 'stuff you, you condescending pr**k, you know? I'll fight ya."



But the attention quickly turned to Browne, although the Whittaker fight appears to be bubbling away on the backburner.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Rose had made the decision to pay Lonergan $100,000 on top of Browne's purse of $130,000, as well as Gallen's fee, which is expected to be significantly higher.

"I was taken aback by the demand for that sort of money, I won't deny that, my initial reaction was to reject it," Rose said told The Daily Telegraph.

"But before I became involved in boxing as a promoter, I was a fan. And I can't tell you how many times I've been left disappointed by major fights that all fight fans wanted to see that never happened, or happened years too late, because of promotional greed.

"Yes, $100,000 is a lot of money to pay to someone not involved in the event, but I truly believe this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in the modern era in Australia."

Before the deal was revealed, Lonergan revealed that he had signed Browne to a two-fight deal as he wanted him to fight Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni later in the year and a loss to Gallen would mean Browne was "no value to me for that show".

"It would be a shame for Paul Gallen, Lucas Browne and boxing if the deal isn't made," Lonergan said last week.

"I could've priced it a lot more expensively, but I am pricing it at the worth of Browne against Huni."

It comes after some bad blood was shared between the fighters with Gallen calling out Browne over the negotiations for a fight in January.

"I thought I'd better reply to big b***h daddy Browne about me and other people he wants to fight in Australia," Gallen said.

"To let you know the whole truth, Matt Rose has been in negotiations with Lucas and his manager about fighting me on April 14 - a fight I've agreed to.

"The problem is Lucas has multiple contracts with multiple promoters, one of those promoters wants to be heavily compensated to release Lucas to fight me.

"That compensation number is extreme and this is on top of the six figures Lucas wants to fight me, he wants more than six figures after he said he'd bash me for nothing.

"So Lucas if you want the fight - I've got bigger fish to fry at the back end of the year, not bums like you - you need to sort yourself out and take a bit of reduced fee. The fight is there for you. Stop carrying on like I'm the one dobbing it because it's not me."

Browne won the WBA world title over Uzbekistan's Ruslan Chagaev to become the first Australian heavyweight champion.

While this turned out to be true with Longergan asking for the $100,000 deal, Browne hit back at Gallen's video, demanding the promoters get it together.

"I've agreed to the date," Browne said in a post on his social media platforms.

"April 14, my birthday - what a great day to bash you.

"I've agreed on the purse, yes I'm signed so it's up to your promoter to sort it out.

"I've got nothing to do with it. You've got nothing to do with it. It's now the promoter.

"I've agreed, you've agreed, everyone's f*****g agreed. Now all we have to do is get in there and fight. Let's stop bullsh***ng around, I want to see it, you want to see it. Let's do it."

