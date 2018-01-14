Gale force winds to hit the North Coast

Gale force winds are set to hit the North Coast from this afternoon.

BATTEN down the hatches because gale force winds are going to hit the North Coast this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meterology has this morning issued a severe weather warning.

Heavy swell up to 4-metres is also forecast.

Weather Situation: A deepening low pressure system over the central Tasman Sea combined with a strengthening high pressure ridge in the east of the state is generating vigorous southerly winds along the New South Wales coast.

Damaging Winds: Averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are likely over parts of the Illawarra, Sydney and Hunter coastal fringe from the afternoon, and over the far northern coastal fringe from the late afternoon.

Winds are expected to ease overnight.

Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, The Entrance, the Sydney coast, Wollongong, Jervis Bay, Yamba and Byron Bay.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.