Gain skills for aged care

OUT FOR A STROLL: Mater Christi resident Pat Gill enjoys a chat and a walk with aged care students Harley and Ellen.

UNDERSTANDING the philosophy that an organisation's strength is in its people, Novaskill and Sawtell Catholic Care for the Aged have partnered to address the growing need for skilled staff in aged care.

In a first for Coffs Harbour, these two businesses have combined resources to address the predicted demands on the aged care industry as our population ages and people live longer.

Aged care is one of the biggest growth industries in Australia and a high percentage of the workforce is aging themselves and will be retiring in the next 10years.

"In regional areas especially, it's not easy to keep up with the demand for skilled staff,” said Michelle Royce, SCCA communications co-ordinator.

"We need carers who have specific skills and qualities to deliver the highest quality of person-centred care to our residents. Many of these skills and qualities develop over time.”

To remove the "experience gap” between studying and starting work in aged care, SCCA has partnered with Novaskill to train students on-site at Mater Christi Aged Care Facility, giving them first-hand experience all the way through their course, resulting in candidates more equipped to begin work.

"You could say we're growing our own workforce,” she said.

The first intake of students are about to graduate with their Certificate III in Individual Support, and their trainer is pleased with the result.

"We are just coming to the end of our first intakes and they will pass with flying colours. One has already been employed by SCCA's Mater Christi Aged Care facility,” said Sharon Bruce, a trainer with Novaskill.

"This is the first time a partnership like this has been developed in Coffs Harbour and the students are loving it, the feedback has been fantastic.

"Having a training room at the facility and being involved with residents gives the students valuable insight into what goes on in an aged care facility and provides hands-on experience.

"Their practical work includes assisting with the personal care of residents and also experiencing shift work. The residents soon learn students' names and have been taking a keen interest in their progress.”

It's difficult to say who is getting the better deal out of this partnership, the students or the residents.

Ellen and Harley are two of nine students about to graduate and both are looking forward to rewarding careers in aged care.

"I found it all a bit daunting at first,” Harley said.

"There was a lot to learn and take in but once I settled in I felt very comfortable.”

Before starting the course, Ellen had never been inside an aged care facility.

"When I started I wasn't exactly sure sure what to expect,” Ellen said.

"It is wonderful to have the hands-on experience and I leave here every day with a smile on my face, so this is definitely my calling.”

The next intake of students will be in June.

"We welcome people from all backgrounds with an interest in a career in aged care to come along to the next information session,” Ms Bruce said.

"Whether you are straight out of school, looking for a change of career or have years of life skills, you can bring something different to the job.”

The team from SCCA and Novaskill work together to ensure students selected for study will be the best candidates for employment in the aged care sector.

The next Certificate III in Individual Support course at Mater Christi Aged Care Facility begins June 27, consisting of three days per week for 15 weeks.

An information session will be held June 7 at Mater Christi, Sawtell.