21°
News

Gain skills for aged care

Wendy Andrews
| 13th May 2017 4:00 AM
OUT FOR A STROLL: Mater Christi resident Pat Gill enjoys a chat and a walk with aged care students Harley and Ellen.
OUT FOR A STROLL: Mater Christi resident Pat Gill enjoys a chat and a walk with aged care students Harley and Ellen. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UNDERSTANDING the philosophy that an organisation's strength is in its people, Novaskill and Sawtell Catholic Care for the Aged have partnered to address the growing need for skilled staff in aged care.

In a first for Coffs Harbour, these two businesses have combined resources to address the predicted demands on the aged care industry as our population ages and people live longer.

Aged care is one of the biggest growth industries in Australia and a high percentage of the workforce is aging themselves and will be retiring in the next 10years.

"In regional areas especially, it's not easy to keep up with the demand for skilled staff,” said Michelle Royce, SCCA communications co-ordinator.

"We need carers who have specific skills and qualities to deliver the highest quality of person-centred care to our residents. Many of these skills and qualities develop over time.”

To remove the "experience gap” between studying and starting work in aged care, SCCA has partnered with Novaskill to train students on-site at Mater Christi Aged Care Facility, giving them first-hand experience all the way through their course, resulting in candidates more equipped to begin work.

"You could say we're growing our own workforce,” she said.

The first intake of students are about to graduate with their Certificate III in Individual Support, and their trainer is pleased with the result.

"We are just coming to the end of our first intakes and they will pass with flying colours. One has already been employed by SCCA's Mater Christi Aged Care facility,” said Sharon Bruce, a trainer with Novaskill.

"This is the first time a partnership like this has been developed in Coffs Harbour and the students are loving it, the feedback has been fantastic.

"Having a training room at the facility and being involved with residents gives the students valuable insight into what goes on in an aged care facility and provides hands-on experience.

"Their practical work includes assisting with the personal care of residents and also experiencing shift work. The residents soon learn students' names and have been taking a keen interest in their progress.”

It's difficult to say who is getting the better deal out of this partnership, the students or the residents.

Ellen and Harley are two of nine students about to graduate and both are looking forward to rewarding careers in aged care.

"I found it all a bit daunting at first,” Harley said.

"There was a lot to learn and take in but once I settled in I felt very comfortable.”

Before starting the course, Ellen had never been inside an aged care facility.

"When I started I wasn't exactly sure sure what to expect,” Ellen said.

"It is wonderful to have the hands-on experience and I leave here every day with a smile on my face, so this is definitely my calling.”

The next intake of students will be in June.

"We welcome people from all backgrounds with an interest in a career in aged care to come along to the next information session,” Ms Bruce said.

"Whether you are straight out of school, looking for a change of career or have years of life skills, you can bring something different to the job.”

The team from SCCA and Novaskill work together to ensure students selected for study will be the best candidates for employment in the aged care sector.

The next Certificate III in Individual Support course at Mater Christi Aged Care Facility begins June 27, consisting of three days per week for 15 weeks.

An information session will be held June 7 at Mater Christi, Sawtell.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Era of growth: Upmarket development for the retirement boom

Era of growth: Upmarket development for the retirement boom

Proposed $100 million housing development proposed for Coffs Harbour

Huge leap to success

Local lad learning art of dance in the city

Local events give back to the community

HELPING HAND: Just by participating, entrants in the bcu Coffs TRI and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims this year have helped raise more than $25,000 for local charities.

Triathlon and ocean swims raise over $25,000 for local charities.

Gain skills for aged care

OUT FOR A STROLL: Mater Christi resident Pat Gill enjoys a chat and a walk with aged care students Harley and Ellen.

Aged care employment boom on the Coffs Coast.

Local Partners

Local events give back to the community

COFFS Harbour's triathlon and ocean swims raise more than $25,000 for various local community groups and charities.

Coffs council in too deep to change decision

PUBLIC DISPLAY: More than 160 gathered outside of Coffs Harbour pool to voice their support for the current pool managers.

Nothing could be done to reverse management tender awarded to Lane 4

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Huge leap to success

Reading like the script of Hollywood blockbuster Billy Elliot, Jordan McCarthy follows his heart and realises his dream to dance

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

Pete Murray is coming to town

TOUR TIME: Peter Murray's new tour will hit Coffs for one night only

Pete Murray plays Coffs Coast

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Investment, walk to beach, excellent tenant...

4/2-4 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

This fully furnished spacious two bedroom townhouse is located in a very neat and quiet complex with only a short walk separating you from the beach, major...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

House 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Beachfront living at Sapphire Beach...

Lot 11 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 585m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Great value for money...

27 Frederick Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Perfectly positioned close to schools, sporting fields and major shopping. This home would be ideal for the first home buyer or even an astute investor. Features...

Peaceful, private, perfect location - minutes to Moonee Beach...

1 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 6 $995,000 ...

Absolutely one of the most beautiful homes I have walked into. Vast in size, this grand family residence is tucked away in a highly sought after pocket of Moonee...

Ocean and hinterland views...

118 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $570,000 ...

This is without doubt one of the best homes and locations we have seen. Ideally located with good elevation but with a level block of land and only a short 3...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!