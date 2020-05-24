Gai eyes racing history in famous US Cup series

GAI Waterhouse wants to be the first Australian trainer to have a runner in the famous US Breeders Cup series in Kentucky later this year.

Waterhouse and her co-trainer Adrian Bott are keen to aim Con Te Partiro at the Breeders Cup, held at Keeneland on November 6-7.

Con Te Partiro, who is raced by Henry Field's Newgate Farm and US-based SF Bloodstock, was a dual Group 1 winner of the Coolmore Classic and Queen of the Turf Stakes, during the Sydney autumn carnival.

Field confirmed retirement plans for Con Te Partiro have been shelved after the mare's outstanding autumn form.

Con Te Partiro will be sent back to Tulloch Lodge at Randwick soon to be set for the Winx Stakes and Epsom Handicap in spring then if her form warrants it, a Breeders Cup campaign.

"It would be a dream come true to have a runner in the Breeders Cup,'' Waterhouse said. "The only horse I have had race in America was Pornichet, who ran unplaced in the (2014) Belmont Derby.

"Con Te Partiro showed she was a force to be reckoned with during the autumn. Like a lot of overseas horses, she has just taken a little time to acclimatise but she is racing better than ever.''

Waterhouse said provided international travel restrictions allowed, she wanted to be at Keeneland for the Breeders Cup if Con Te Partiro was racing.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse said brilliant juvenile colt Farnan is "not far away'' from returning to training ahead of a new season campaign where the $15 million The Everest is the most likely target.

Tim Clark returns to the mounting yard after riding Con Te Partiro to victory in the Coolmore Legacy Stakes. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Farnan won five of his six starts this season including reeling off three successive wins during the autumn in the Silver Slipper, Todman Stakes and Golden Slipper and is virtually assured of Champion Two-year-old honours.

"Farnan has let down beautifully during his spell,'' Waterhouse said.

"His owners (Aquis) have an Everest slot and I would imagine they would be very keen to run.

"There has been no plan set for him yet but Adrian will talk with Farnan's owners and work out a spring preparation.''

LEGEND RETURNS

Classique Legend, the crack grey sprinter trained by Les Bridge, is due to have a barrier trial at Canterbury Park on Friday.

Champion jockey Kerrin McEvoy will ride Classique Legend in the trial as the four-year-old prepares for a return to racing in the Listed $150,000 Bob Charley AO June Stakes (1100m) at Royal Randwick on June 6.

Bridge wanted to give Classique Legend a race preparation before the end of the season given the exciting sprinter hasn't raced since finishing down the track in Kolding's Golden Eagle last November.

Trainer Les Bridge with Classique Legend. Picture: Adam Yip

Classique Legend ran an unlucky sixth in The Everest behind Yes Yes Yes last spring. Bridge wants to set the striking grey for the world's richest turf race again later this year with the sprinter's owner, Bon Ho, holding an Everest slot.

The Australian Turf Club should be commended for naming the June Stakes after Bob Charley, a former club chairman and one of the most outstanding racing administrators of any era during a long and distinguished career in the sport.

Charley recently contracted coronavirus when he visited the Cheltenham Jumps Festival in England, and being of vulnerable age, became gravely ill after returning home.

But Charley, true to form, has "beaten the odds" and I'm very pleased to report he has made a remarkable recovery.

BLOOD LAW

Alligator Blood's owner Allan Endresz has employed a prominent Brisbane legal eagle to try and ensure his star sprinter is not disqualified as the winner of the Magic Millions 3yo Guineas run on the Gold Coast last January.

Endresz has engaged former Queensland Solicitor-General Peter Dunning QC to represent connections when a stewards inquiry is held into the positive swab to the prohibited substance altrenogest returned by Alligator Blood after the Guineas win.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has yet to fix a date for the inquiry.

Alligator Blood. Picture: AAP/Vince Caligiuri

Alligator Blood is back in pre-training and will return to the David Vandyke stables next month to begin preparations for the $15 million The Everest and $7.5 million Golden Eagle in Sydney during the spring carnival.

Endresz said negotiations with an Everest slot-holder to secure Alligator Blood a start in the big race fell through after the Guineas positive swab was revealed.

Although Endresz has not had further contact about The Everest, The Daily Telegraph understands up to four slot-holders are interested in locking in Alligator Blood.

In latest betting on The Everest, Nature Strip is the $4 favourite ahead of Alligator Blood and Bivouac at $8, then Farnan and unbeaten English super sprinter Pinatubo at $11.

Vandyke has also spoken with Queensland racing officials to explore opportunities to program a special sprint race in Brisbane early in the new season to start Alligator Blood's race preparation for The Everest.