Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UFC 249
UFC 249
Sport

Gaethje rocks Ferguson as UFC returns with an epic

by Nick Walshaw
10th May 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Justin Gaethje has revived world sport in devastating fashion. 

After far too long without anything to watch in Australia bar horseracing and NRL replays, Gaethje has broken the COVID-19 drought in devastating fashion at UFC 249 - in the process claiming the UFC interim lightweight title.

Despite entering an empty Florida arena as a huge underdog, Gaethje claimed an overwhelming upset win over the No.1 ranked Tony Ferguson with a devastating fifth round stoppage.

Justin Gaethje rose to the occasion to get the better of world no.1 Tony Ferguson.
Justin Gaethje rose to the occasion to get the better of world no.1 Tony Ferguson.

While Ferguson was still on his feet, referee Herb Dean waved the fight off after the favourite was once again rocked for what would be the final time in an incredible five rounds.

How Ferguson stayed standing for so long, who knows?

Gaethje landed blow after blow to earn a fifth round TKO.
Gaethje landed blow after blow to earn a fifth round TKO.

But Gaethje dominated throughout.

Elsewhere, UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo defended his own title against Dominic Cruz in the co-main, then sensationally announced his retirement.

But does the champ dubbed Triple C really mean it?

Who knows.

Regardless, world sport is undoubtedly back.

Originally published as Gaethje rocks Ferguson as UFC returns with an epic

More Stories

ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        Crime There may be less traffic on the road, but we’re still getting caught over the limit in the Clarence

        Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        premium_icon Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        News Emergency response contains leaking fuel in the river.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        premium_icon REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        News Construction on project could begin as soon as five years.