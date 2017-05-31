Future vision achieved

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Vision sales team (from left) Brad Vines, Tammy Locke, Sarah Hannaford, Drew Vines, Rebecca Atkins and Justen Beashel celebrate the opening of their new office.

VISION Property Sales achieved a long-held goal at the weekend: to open its new state-of-the-art real estate offices.

The Woolgoolga-based agency recently moved into its new digs at 49 Beach St and celebrated with an open day on Saturday.

Principal Brad Vines said hundreds turned out to see first-hand the spectacular transformation that had been created.

"Matching the very best real estate agency set-ups, both metropolitan and country-wide, we've established an agency which is setting the standards of real estate on the Coffs Coast,” Brad said.

"We've invested months, hours and even years to bring this vision to light and the reality is now what you see in this brilliant real estate agency.”