Future of State of Origin series in Coffs Harbour decided

THE Touch Football State of Origin to be played in Coffs Harbour will be postponed until next year.

After consultation between the NSW and Queenland Touch associations and Coffs Harbour City Council it's been decided to postpone the 2020 State of Origin to Friday, June 18 and Saturday June 19, 2021 at C.ex International Stadium.

"We've taken the time to monitor and assess the current global situation and with the current level of restrictions across both jurisdictions and an extremely heavy timetable in the second half the year, the 2021 date will enable the 2020 State of Origin event to proceed with certainty," NSWTA General Manager Dean Russell said.

This will see the event staged back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 before returning to its normal two-year cycle in 2024.

"As host city for the State of Origin, Coffs Harbour looks forward to welcoming players from NSW and Queensland to the beautiful Coffs Coast now in 2021," the council's Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events Daniel Heather said.

"Under the current circumstances the decision to move to 2021 is as sensible one, of which we fully support."

Both associations believe this is the most responsible outcome for the sport.

"During this time, we have a responsibility to ensure the recovery of our sport is focused at the grassroots level and this means that the 2020 summer season is already heavily congested for both states with events and localised competitions," QTF CEO Corey Bell said.

It was agreed that no player should be disadvantaged as far as selections are concerned so the age eligibility will remain as it currently stands in 2020 for the State of Origin in 2021