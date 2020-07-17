Future sport stars and nippers get a little boost

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Lincoln Chambers and Ruby Dystra who have entered the Local Sporting Champions program.

THE sky is the limit for three Northern Beaches sporting champs who’ve been given grants to help them follow their dreams.

Lincoln Chambers, Ruby Dykstra and Jemimah Andrews will join the Local Sporting Champions program after being presented with an award by Page MP Kevin Hogan in Woolgoolga yesterday.

The program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport and Mr Hogan said he was pleased to be able to support the kids and their families with the grant.

“Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn’t just take talent and determination – parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions,” he said,

“The Northern Beaches has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent.”

The three award-winners have excelled representing the Northern Beaches on the national and state stage.

12-year old Lincoln has competed in Little Athletics State Championships, 13-year old Ruby – the Pony Club NSW Combined State Showriding And Dressage Championship and 15-year-old Jemimah, the Netball NSW Senior State Titles.

“Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them lifelong skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy,” Mr Hogan said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of Woolgoolga Junior Nippers getting their first taste of a novelty cheque after the Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $5,000.

“I encourage any budding champions out there who have the opportunity of competing at a state, national or international event to apply for a grant by contacting my office or checking out the website ausport.gov.au.”

Mr Hogan also visited the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club, to present $5,000 for the club to purchase a new board trailer for the Junior Nippers to use in training and competitions.

“Nippers provides a safe and friendly environment to teach children surf safety and surf lifesaving skills,” Mr Hogan said.

“Our local Nippers train for swimming, boards, beach sprint, beach flags and junior ironman and ironwoman.”

“We have had quite a few successful children represent our area at Branch, Country and State levels.”