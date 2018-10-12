How your suburb rates for liveability

Leanne and Ashley Eksteen with kids Kayla, 1, Connor, 3s , Tristan, 10, and Keegan, 12, at their new home in North Lakes. Picture: Annette Dew

Leanne and Ashley Eksteen with kids Kayla, 1, Connor, 3s , Tristan, 10, and Keegan, 12, at their new home in North Lakes. Picture: Annette Dew

A GOLDEN circle of inner-Brisbane suburbs is leaving most of the rest of southeast Queensland trailing in its wake when it comes to liveability, a major new study shows.

The CityPulse SEQ index compiled by professional services firm PwC is the most detailed suburb-by-suburb analysis ever undertaken, rating every area in the region against dozens of "live", "work" and "play" measurements.

The list of most liveable suburbs - based on factors like good access to essential services such as transport, health facilities, education, childcare and aged care and affordability - is dominated by a string of localities within a 3km to 10km ring of the centre of the capital.

"The disparity between those areas with proximity to Brisbane's CBD and others is stark," PwC Brisbane managing director Debbie Smith said.

"SEQ consists of a series of diverse subregions that each have their own unique lifestyles, cultures and economic strengths - Inner Brisbane, Outer Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

"However the inefficient urban sprawl that characterises the region has resulted in poor 'live', 'work' and 'play' scores for a significant portion of the population."

The CityPulse tool is being launched today by PwC as part of News Queensland's Future SEQ series, exploring ideas to help ensure the region continues to thrive as the population grows by about two million over the next 25 years.