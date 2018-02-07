Menu
Future plans for Urunga foreshores unveiled

Residents are being invited to have their say on future plans for Urunga's foreshores.
Residents are being invited to have their say on future plans for Urunga's foreshores. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to have their say on the newly released draft master plan for Urunga's foreshores.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the plan will guide the future development and recreational use of the Kalang River foreshores adjoining Atherton Dr.

"Atherton Drive foreshore provides a range of opportunities for public recreation and has important heritage and environmental value to the community,” Ms Pavey said.

"I'm very pleased to have brought forward this initiative to ensure the foreshore area is managed under an agreed plan which meets community expectations.”

The draft plan is on display until Friday, March 16 at the Bellingen Shire Council offices, Urunga Library and Bellingen Library. Feedback can be submitted through the Create Bellingen website.　

A drop-in information session will be held at the Urunga Literary Hall on February 15 from 2pm-6pm.

Ms Pavey said the draft has taken into consideration the community feedback received from three consultation periods.　

"Key issues raised during initial consultation include retaining vehicle access and preventing foreshore erosion, and the draft master plan includes proposed solutions for both.　

"This will be the final opportunity for the community to contribute to the area's master plan before it is finalised by the Bellinger Heads State Park Trust,” Ms Pavey said.　

The Bellinger Heads State Park Trust is jointly administered by the Department of Industry - Lands & Forestry and the Bellingen Shire Council.　

Comments can be submitted at https://create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au/create-atherton-drive-masterplan.

