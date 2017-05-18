Future plans for town centre unveiled

IN THE works for almost four years, the long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is now available to the public.

The draft addresses what was identified as the community's most valued qualities; the ability to walk, cycle and shop locally.

"The overwhelming message from the community was that they wanted to enhance the existing 'green village' characteristics of Woolgoolga with new features to improve the vitality of the town at street level," said Sharon Smith, Council's Section Leader Local Planning.

An information booth has been set up to showcase the draft, alongside a temporary 'parklet'.

"A parklet is a small seating area or green space created as a public feature on, or alongside a pavement, very often in a former roadside parking area," Ms Smith said.

"The aim is to showcase how a street that is more open to pedestrian traffic could operate in a relaxed, outdoor style that would make Woolgoolga a much more comfortable and welcoming place for pedestrians."

Work on the draft masterplan began in 2013 following a review of the old Woolgoolga Town Centre Study 1996.

Council said extensive consultation has been undertaken including a Community Vision Night, Business Confidence Survey, Online Ideas Map, Peer Review, Holiday Park Access Engagement, Traffic and Parking Workshops/Presentations and targeted stakeholder engagement.

The draft town centre masterplan was prepared by consultants Lat27, plus input from consultants MRCagney who prepared a separate Traffic and Parking Study to help inform the masterplan.

The masterplan can be viewed on the 'Have Your Say' section of the council's website or at the council's Customer Service Centre in Castle St, Coffs Harbour until June 16.