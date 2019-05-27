Future plans for ageing town pools

Woolgoolga's town pool is in need of an upgrade.

Woolgoolga's town pool is in need of an upgrade. Trevor Veale

A STRATEGY for the future upgrade of the ageing Sawtell and Woolgoolga swimming pools is going out for public consultation for 28 days from May 27 until June 24.

The strategy, which was developed by the SGL Consulting Group, draws on input from a community survey and stakeholder discussions held last year.

"Both pools are nearly 40 years old and the strategy recommends that they are rebuilt as refurbishment would not be cost-effective and they also need significant improvements in their on-site facilities," said Andrew Beswick, Council's Director Business Services.

"In addition, we understand aquatic recreational activities have come a long way in the past few decades, so we wanted a way forward that will provide for current and future community and visitor needs."

SGL Consulting Group considered the condition and future life of the current facilities, the options for providing new facilities that locals and visitors would like and expect, population forecasts and the local leisure market.

The survey and stakeholder consultation showed that there is community support for both pools to remain at their current sites. See www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au