Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woolgoolga's town pool is in need of an upgrade.
Woolgoolga's town pool is in need of an upgrade. Trevor Veale
News

Future plans for ageing town pools

27th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRATEGY for the future upgrade of the ageing Sawtell and Woolgoolga swimming pools is going out for public consultation for 28 days from May 27 until June 24.

The strategy, which was developed by the SGL Consulting Group, draws on input from a community survey and stakeholder discussions held last year.

"Both pools are nearly 40 years old and the strategy recommends that they are rebuilt as refurbishment would not be cost-effective and they also need significant improvements in their on-site facilities," said Andrew Beswick, Council's Director Business Services.

"In addition, we understand aquatic recreational activities have come a long way in the past few decades, so we wanted a way forward that will provide for current and future community and visitor needs."

SGL Consulting Group considered the condition and future life of the current facilities, the options for providing new facilities that locals and visitors would like and expect, population forecasts and the local leisure market.

The survey and stakeholder consultation showed that there is community support for both pools to remain at their current sites. See www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    premium_icon Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    News A temporary bridge will be put in place until council comes up with a long term solution.

    • 27th May 2019 11:10 AM
    Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    News Driver was seen swerving across lanes, failed sobriety test.

    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    Rugby League AXEMEN and Panthers let their fists fly in rugby league fight

    Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    premium_icon Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    News PHOTOS from the Fight for the Bight event on Sunday.