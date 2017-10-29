Future of regional park open to debate

HAVE YOUR SAY: Don't miss the opportunity to have your say on the management of the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

Residents are being invited to have their say in the management of the Coffs Coast Regional Park following the release of the draft plan.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight said the draft plan of management prepared for the Coffs Coast Regional Park is now on exhibition until February next year.

"Coffs Coast Regional Park and its adjacent beaches have long been a focus for holidays and family days out with locals and holiday-makers visiting to walk, birdwatch, whale watch from the lookouts, or to simply enjoy the beauty of the area,” Cr Knight said.

"Accommodating all these visitors and protecting the environment is the challenge.

"Good planning is essential to meet increasing demand and continue to improve visitor facilities to maximise opportunities and minimise impacts,” Cr Knight said.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Coffs Coast Manager Glenn Storrie said the park protects a range of threatened vegetation communities.

"The park contains patches of littoral rainforest, coastal forests, kangaroo grass on the headlands, and swamps on floodplains and low-lying areas,” Mr Storrie said.

"The traditional country of the Gumbaynggirr Aboriginal people, the Coffs Coast has been an important place for Aboriginal people for many thousands of years and the park has very important Aboriginal culture and heritage values.”

The draft plan is open for review and comment.