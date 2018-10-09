Future is bright

TIME TO SHINE: Coffs Comets Seniors president Steve Gooley, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Comets Juniors senior vice president Nathan Cadman look on as under-11s player Noah Cadman runs onto Geoff King Motors Oval.

SPORTING fields will shine brighter after the installation of new LED lighting at the Geoff King Motors Oval.

After receiving $318,865 in State Government funding, the improved lighting will be installed on fields one and two.

"This vital project covers the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the new system, which replaces very old lights and poles,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"The new lighting is designed with the latest technology to reduce power consumption and control light spillage, and meets Australian lighting standards for football codes.

"Geoff King Motors Oval is one of the most widely used sporting facilities in our region, and the new lights will not only benefit rugby league, Oztag and touch football players, but encourage greater participation in sport.

"What's more, the new lights will provide greater safety at night for players and officials, and additional lit fields to support state and national events at the adjacent Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.”

Other local projects funded under the Stronger Country Communities round include Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Community Hub who received $994,355, Woolgoolga Sports Ground Floodlights with $168,000 and Sawtell and surrounding districts BMX club track and facilities upgrade with $506, 504.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro said the $300 million Strong Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government's $1.6 billion Regional Growth Fund.

"I look forward to the local sports and community facility improvements that will make the Coffs Coast an even more attractive place to work and raise a family,” Mr Barilaro said.

More info: nsw.gov.au/strongercommunities.