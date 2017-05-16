Future development of Bongil Bongil open to public feedback

NPWS is encouraging everyone to have their say on the future development of Bongil Bongil National Park.

A NEW draft management plan for local conservation area Bongil Bongil National Park is now open to community feedback, proposing changes such as a new bike path.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service said the draft aims to address the ongoing conservation and protection of the park's important biodiversity, which includes a host of rare flora and fauna species, while upgrading the Park's recreational values, visitor facilities and trail access.

Plans for weed control, fire management and management of rivers, estuaries and wetlands are also outlined in the draft.

NPWS Area Manager Glen Storrie said the service is encouraging everyone to have their say on the future development.

"Since the Park was gazetted in 1995 it has grown from 978 hectares to 4,316 hectares today. As the Park has grown, activities such as mountain biking, bushwalking and waterways use has also increased,” Mr Storrie said.

"The draft plan proposes minor changes and improvements to these visitor opportunities including access changes to some trails and enhancement of low impact recreational opportunities such as walking and cycling.”

The plan includes the development of a new, five kilometre long car-free forest cycling path called the Jawaa Trail, and proposes retention of the popular Tuckers Rocks cottage as a short term holiday rental in a beach-side setting.

NPWS said proposed trail changes ensure horse and mountain bike riders are separated and where possible trails have been selected for specific uses to avoid high vehicle traffic.

Rehabilitation projects are also outlined, in order to restore native plant habitats, reduce exotic plant presence and encourage native animal populations to help conservation of the park's natural values.

"The Park remains one of the most important conservation reserves in NSW for the koala and recent surveys for this iconic species in the Park indicates the population is steadily increasing,” said Mr Storrie.

"The draft plan identifies specific management actions to protect the park's important threatened species including the koala, little tern, pied oystercatcher and Floyd's grass, a native grass only found on the NSW mid north coast from Coffs Harbour to Scotts Head.”

The Draft Plan of Management for Bongil Bongil National Park is open for public comment from now until August 14.

See the plan here.