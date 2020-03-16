Menu
Miranda Kerr has copped criticism for weighing into the coronavirus debate with her pseudoscientific advice. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images )
Celebrity

Fury over Kerr’s coronavirus post

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Mar 2020 9:45 AM

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has been slammed for spreading "dangerous'' and "irresponsible'' advice about the coronavirus from a controversial figure with no medical qualifications.

The former Victoria's Secret star shared a post on Instagram to her 12 million followers yesterday promoting a "Virus Protection'' guide from 'medical medium' Anthony William.

William is a self-described "originator of (the) global celery movement" and has stated that celery juice is the greatest healing tonic of all time.

He has no medical qualifications and his advice and theories have attracted doubt for years, saying his advice comes from "communication with gods''.

 

 

Kerr, the wife of billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and a mum of three, was not met with the usual adoration from her followers after sharing William's manual.

British doctor Joshua Wolrich commented: "ABSOLUTELY NOT. Do better with your influence. This 'virus protection' guide is full of unscientific nonsense that has ZERO medical validity … Misinformation is dangerous. Stop spreading it."

MORE: Follow more coronavirus updates here

RELATED: The day our world changed because of coronavirus

 

Miranda Kerr has copped criticism for sharing pseudoscientific advice. Picture: Getty Images
Hundreds of commenters echoed Dr Wolrich's disapproval of Kerr, calling her post "dangerous", "tone deaf", "irresponsible" and "shameful".

 

Miranda Kerr was met with a tirade of abuse from her followers. Picture: Instagram
The 33-page guide Kerr promoted primarily focuses on foods to avoid and prioritise.

It claims eggs are the main products people should avoid eating because they are "the number one food viruses like to feed on".

Mr William also prescribes celery juice and cucumber juice to fend off viruses as well as elderberry syrup, thyme tea and nine different supplements including cat's claw and lemon balm.

 

 

Miranda Kerr has not yet taken down the controversial Instagram post. Picture: Getty Images
Kerr was called out for the post. Picture: Instagram
celebrity coronavirus health miranda kerr

