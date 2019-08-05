Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough's Jesse Lee James pleaded guilty to causing horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl.
Maryborough's Jesse Lee James pleaded guilty to causing horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl. Contributed
News

FURY: M'boro child basher petition reaches 10,000 signatures

Carlie Walker
by
5th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ONLINE petition calling for a tougher sentence for a Maryborough man who assaulted a toddler, leaving her with a broke back and pelvis, has reached more than 10,300 signatures.

Jesse Lee James, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison for his attack on the two-year-old girl, but was given immediate parole eligibility because of the time he had already served.

The petition called on the Department of Public Prosecutions to appeal the sentence, which was described as being "grossly inadequate and not in line with community expectations".

Last week the LNP's Opposition frontbencher David Janetzki demanded the State Government launch an appeal against the "totally inadequate" sentence.

"James used sickening force against his poor victim and the full force of the law should have been used against him," Mr Janetzki said.

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said all sentences were reviewed once matters were finalised.

The office has up to a month to determine whether any appeal of the matter has a reasonable chance of succeeding and advise the Attorney-General accordingly.

To view the petition, click here.

More Stories

appeal editors picks fccourt maryborough petition state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EPIC: Comets come from the heavens to seal home grand final

    premium_icon EPIC: Comets come from the heavens to seal home grand final

    News THE Coffs Harbour Comets looked down and out at halftime but have staged an epic comeback to defeat Grafton Ghosts and claim hosting rights to the grand final.

    Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

    premium_icon Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

    News THE award comes despite growing community unrest towards Council.

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    Crime Car crashed near Qld border in 22km chase

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.