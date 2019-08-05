FURY: M'boro child basher petition reaches 10,000 signatures

AN ONLINE petition calling for a tougher sentence for a Maryborough man who assaulted a toddler, leaving her with a broke back and pelvis, has reached more than 10,300 signatures.



Jesse Lee James, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison for his attack on the two-year-old girl, but was given immediate parole eligibility because of the time he had already served.



The petition called on the Department of Public Prosecutions to appeal the sentence, which was described as being "grossly inadequate and not in line with community expectations".



Last week the LNP's Opposition frontbencher David Janetzki demanded the State Government launch an appeal against the "totally inadequate" sentence.



"James used sickening force against his poor victim and the full force of the law should have been used against him," Mr Janetzki said.

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said all sentences were reviewed once matters were finalised.

The office has up to a month to determine whether any appeal of the matter has a reasonable chance of succeeding and advise the Attorney-General accordingly.

To view the petition, click here.