Fury grows over damning Waleed clip

Channel 10 has refused to comment after a damning video of Waleed Aly's interview with former Collingwood defender Heritier Lumumba resurfaced, which was then mysteriously removed.

Footage of the controversial 2017 interview resurfaced last week after a bombshell report was released, finding Collingwood guilty of fostering "systemic racism".

The report was instigated after Lumumba made claims about enduring a "culture of racist jokes" and being nicknamed "Chimp" while playing for the Magpies between 2005-2014.

Aly interviewed Lumumba in 2017 for an episode of Channel 10 show The Project, during which he discussed the player's alleged nickname, with viewers saying he appeared to cast doubt on the ex-player's claims.

Former AFL player Heritier Lumumba was interviewed by Waleed Aly for The Project in 2017. Picture: The Project

Many have since claimed last week's Collingwood report has vindicated Lumumba and are calling for a formal apology from both Aly and Channel 10.

Yet, instead of addressing the criticism, the video of the interview was quietly removed from Channel 10's social media platforms, The Daily Telegraph reported.

News.com.au has contacted Channel 10 regarding the removal of the video and the backlash to the interview but were told the outlet would not be commenting on the situation.

HELLIAR APOLOGIES, ALY STAYS SILENT

During the interview, Aly questioned why there weren't many other players who had come forward and corroborated his claims about being called "Chimp".

In a discussion following the interview, fellow The Project panellist, Peter Helliar - who is a club member at Collingwood - also questioned the authenticity of Lumumba's allegations.

At the time he said "it would be really helpful if we heard more detail, especially with the nickname" and claiming the former player risked "smearing an entire club" if his story could not be verified.

"We can't find anyone who would speak to us who knew of that nickname over a playing career of 10 years," he claimed.

Helliar issued an apology on Twitter last week after the report was released, which accused Collingwood's responses to instances of alleged racism of being "at best ineffective, or at worst exacerbated the impact of the racist incidents".

"I urge all fans & members to demand better from @CollingwoodFC. This report is heartbreaking," he wrote.

"To @iamlumumba I am truly, unequivocally sorry. I should have believed you. I will do better."

Heritier Lumumba claims he was nicknamed ‘Chimp’ during his years playing for Collingwood. Picture: Colleen Petch.

There have been numerous calls for Aly to follow suit for the scepticism with which he treated some of the footy star's allegations.

Aamer Rahman, who says he was in the room with Lumumba and Aly when the interview took place, has previously described the interview as "a gruelling, circular cross-examination".

"The questions were bizarre. For example, if Heritier was telling the truth, why wouldn't more players admit to a culture of racism at the club? Imagine staking a victim's credibility on why none of their abusers had publicly admitted to their behaviour," Rahman wrote on Twitter in June last year.

He claimed the hour and a half interview "brought Heritier to tears", before slamming the interview was "unethical and dishonest".

Ex-Collingwood players Brent Macaffer, Chris Dawes and Andrew Krakouer have all said they heard the nickname "Chimp", with Leon Davis also later confirming it.

Viewers have called for Aly to apologise after he appeared to cast doubt on Lumumba’s claims.

Lumumba was reportedly ‘brought to tears’ during the interview.

Rahman came out swinging against Aly again this week after Helliar's apology, saying Aly needs to follow suit.

"Heritier Lumumba deserves a complete, on-air apology from Waleed Aly and @theprojecttv that acknowledges the role they played in covering for @CollingwoodFC's racism, not a lone tweet from Peter Helliar. This is a permanent stain on the program's history," Rahman tweeted.

"Waleed Aly asked us to forgive Sonia Kruger when she said Muslims should be banned from Australia, but can't find the energy to apologise to Heritier Lumumba for treating him like a liar when he said he was a victim of racism."

EDDIE MCGUIRE QUITS

On Tuesday, Collingwood president Eddie McGuire announced he was quitting following severe backlash to his response the damning racism report.

After the report was leaked to the media last week, McGuire described it as a "historic and proud day" for Collingwood and touted the club's efforts in fighting for racial equality.

Along with finding the club guilty of fostering "systemic racism", the report accused Collingwood of addressing accusations of racism through the prism of protecting the club's brand and reputation, rather than addressing the issues directly and instigating meaningful change.

After the report was released, McGuire claimed the report "is not criticism, this is a review" and rejected any suggestion he would step down immediately.

Eddie McGuire announced his resignation as Collingwood Football Club President effective immediately on Tuesday. Picture: Collingwood Football Club

He said the report was instigated because Collingwood wanted to "seize the moment" and "put ourselves in front of things". He also denied any racist issues raised in the report were because of "intention".

"I am extremely proud. I've been here a long time and we've done a lot of great things, and this is great," he said.

He then denied there was any "systemic racism" at the club, despite the report explicitly stating otherwise, and went on to say: "I don't think there's any shame or disappointment here … this is a day of pride."

His comments sparked calls for his immediate resignation, and on Tuesday, McGuire fought back tears as he fronted a press conference to announce he was stepping down.

In his parting comments, McGuire continued to spruik the club's efforts to provide support for Indigenous Australians and said the fact that Collingwood commission the independent report should reflect positively on the club.

"This is why I say we are not a racist club. Far from it," McGuire said.

