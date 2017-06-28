Further charge laid following Nambucca Heads shootings

A FURTHER charge has been laid following two shooting incidents at Nambucca Heads late last year.

On Friday, December 16, a then 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, in relation to the Raleigh St shooting.

He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court the next day where he was refused bail.

On Tuesday the man was also charged with fire firearm at dwelling house with disregard to safety, in connection to the Palmer St incident.

On October 28 police responded after a shot was fired into a home on Palmer St at Nambucca Heads.

Less than a fortnight later police were called to Raleigh St after a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital, but later released.

In response to both shootings, officers from Mid North Coast Local Area Command established Strike Force Clavering.

The man remains in custody and will re-appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on July 11 in relation to all charges.