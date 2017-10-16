23°
News

Funnel webs are out on the prowl once again

THEY'RE BACK: Coffs Coast Advocate reader Luke Higgins has shared images of two different funnel web spiders in his home, emerging just after the heavy rain over the weekend.
THEY'RE BACK: Coffs Coast Advocate reader Luke Higgins has shared images of two different funnel web spiders in his home, emerging just after the heavy rain over the weekend. Luke Higgins
Jasmine Minhas
by

JUST as many of us have begun relishing in the warmer weather, so to, unfortunately, have deadly arachnids.

Coffs Coast Advocate reader Luke Higgins has shared images of two different funnel web spiders around his home in Korora that emerged just after the heavy rain over the weekend.

According to the Australian Geographic, male funnel webs tend to become active after rain during the warm season in search for females.

With venom that can kill a human in just 15 minutes, the funnel web spider is considered one of the most deadly in the world - and lucky for us, a number of funnel webs species are found along NSW and Queensland's coast.

Luke Higgins said the spiders have emerged following the heavy rain over the weekend.
Luke Higgins said the spiders have emerged following the heavy rain over the weekend. Luke Higgins

Around the same time last year, many readers submitted photos revealing an uneasy amount of funnel webs making their way into Coffs Coast homes.

Follow this procedure from NSW Ambulance if someone has been bitten by a funnel web:

-Keep her/him from moving around

-Keep the bitten limb down

-Bandage the limb from the area of the bite to the hand/foot, then back up to the body

-Immobilise the limb by splinting if possible

-Tell her/him to keep calm

-Do not move her/him at all

-Wait there for the paramedics (ambulance).

Topics:  arachnids coffs harbour funnel web spiders

Coffs Coast Advocate
Change of venue for Midnight Oil concert

Change of venue for Midnight Oil concert

Coffs Harbour concert on Thursday to shift venues due to wet weather

Man, guilty of assaulting teen, appeals jail sentence

SENTENCE APPEALED: A Coffs Coast man found guilty of the indecent assault of a teenage boy will appeal his 12 month sentence in the District Court.

Coffs Coast man guilty of indecently assaulting boy appeals sentence

Another step closer to Macksville bypass completion

Earthwork in progress on Old Coast Rd as part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Highway Upgrade.

Next stage of Macksville bypass announced.

A win for Gumbaynggirr Elders

GET READY: Auntie Marjorie Buchanan concentrating on the task ahead

Athletes were competitive, working hard to get points on the board.

Local Partners