Funnel webs are out on the prowl once again

THEY'RE BACK: Coffs Coast Advocate reader Luke Higgins has shared images of two different funnel web spiders in his home, emerging just after the heavy rain over the weekend. Luke Higgins

JUST as many of us have begun relishing in the warmer weather, so to, unfortunately, have deadly arachnids.

Coffs Coast Advocate reader Luke Higgins has shared images of two different funnel web spiders around his home in Korora that emerged just after the heavy rain over the weekend.

According to the Australian Geographic, male funnel webs tend to become active after rain during the warm season in search for females.

With venom that can kill a human in just 15 minutes, the funnel web spider is considered one of the most deadly in the world - and lucky for us, a number of funnel webs species are found along NSW and Queensland's coast.

Luke Higgins said the spiders have emerged following the heavy rain over the weekend. Luke Higgins

Around the same time last year, many readers submitted photos revealing an uneasy amount of funnel webs making their way into Coffs Coast homes.

Follow this procedure from NSW Ambulance if someone has been bitten by a funnel web:

-Keep her/him from moving around

-Keep the bitten limb down

-Bandage the limb from the area of the bite to the hand/foot, then back up to the body

-Immobilise the limb by splinting if possible

-Tell her/him to keep calm

-Do not move her/him at all

-Wait there for the paramedics (ambulance).