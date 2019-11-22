Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Funeral giant accused of 'profiteering'

22nd Nov 2019 11:03 AM

Funeral giant InvoCare has been accused of charging fees for no service and gouging hundreds of dollars from bereaved Australian families.

The listed company, which operates the high profile brands White Lady Funerals and Simplicity Funerals, has been challenged over its practice of adding an "unnecessary" late fee of $352 by default to its bills.

"The invoices clearly show InvoCare funeral homes incorporating the late fee into the total figure of all invoices," consumer advocate CHOICE said.

"If families pay before or on the due date, the fee is supposed to be deducted."

CHOICE said its investigators also found the charge appeared on bills as an "administration fee" when it's clearly not.

"This practice is absolutely disgraceful," CHOICE Director of Campaigns Erin Turner said in a statement on Friday.

"These fees are incredibly misleading and are akin to fees for no service and pay-on-time discounts."

Ms Turner accused InvoCare of "profiteering from grieving families" and called on the company to scrap the practice.

CHOICE has now lodged a complaint with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

InvoCare, which also operates a pet cremation business, posted a net profit of more than $40 million for the half-year ended June 30.

accc choice editors picks invocare seniors-news simplicity funerals white lady funerals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tidal pool officially opened

        premium_icon New tidal pool officially opened

        News The eagerly awaited $535,000 project has been officially unveiled just in time for summer.

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        premium_icon Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        Crime Penrith Panther Tyrone May pleads guilty to four charges in sex tape case

        REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

        News The Advocate asked all councillors whether they'll stand again.