Funds to stop the scourge of illegal dumping

STATE Government funds have been awarded to deliver projects that target illegal dumping in the community.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser today announced MIDWASTE Regional Waste Forum had been awarded $50,800 under the NSW Environment Protection Authority's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

The MIDWASTE Regional Waste Forum, which has Coffs Harbour City as a member council, was one of 15 projects successful in accessing funding, under Round 5 of the Combatting Illegal Dumping Clean-up and Prevention Program.

More than $900,000 was awarded in this round to projects that will target local illegal dumping hotspots, help public land managers to examine the extent of illegal dumping in their region, and work to improve community behavior when it comes to waste.

Locally, the funds support MIDWASTE's pilot project primarily targeting household waste illegally dumped on kerbsides, with a focus on urban streets in Coffs Harbour and Taree.

Mr Fraser said the grants would support councils as they worked to tackle illegal dumping in our community.

"I congratulate MIDWASTE Regional Waste Forum for securing this funding," Mr Fraser said.

"Through the grants, the NSW Government is working with councils to tackle unsightly and sometimes dangerous dumped waste at a local level.

"These grants support councils and public land managers to clean up dumped waste, target hotspots with preventative measures and increase community awareness about dumping and the right thing to do with unwanted items."

These projects play a role in the State Government's target of reducing the rate of illegal dumping by 30 per cent by the year 2020.

More information about the illegal dumping grants is available here.