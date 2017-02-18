Funds to preserve Coffs Harbour's heritage

Looking after Heritage items on the Coffs Coast.

COMMUNITIES are able to revive heritage items with funding made available for local conservation projects.

Funding of more than $4 million is available to owners and managers of local heritage items to help communities rejuvenate and conserve.

"Communities know their heritage better than anyone - these NSW Government grants will help bring local heritage back to life," Ms Upton said.

There are two heritage funding programs open for application:

$2.67 million in funding is available under the second round of Heritage Activation Grants program - this program is open to owners and managers of local heritage items listed on their council's Local Environmental Plan.

$2 million is available under the first round of the Local Heritage Strategic Projects Program - proposed projects can include conservation and repair work, the development of heritage management, strategy and policy plans and projects developed to specifically raise community awareness, knowledge and understanding of local heritage.

Applications under the Local Heritage Strategic Projects Program are open all year subject to available funding.

Applications under the Heritage Activation program are currently open and close on Monday, April 21.

For more information visit goo.gl/H6zMtz