Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local studies and digitisation officer Debbie Campbell and cultural collections officer Terrie Beckhouse.
Local studies and digitisation officer Debbie Campbell and cultural collections officer Terrie Beckhouse. Raymond Mather Photography 2016
News

Funds to digitise precious historic records

7th Aug 2018 10:53 AM

COFFS Harbour City Council has received a $510,000 grant to digitise some of their precious historic collections.

The project will cover their museum, gallery and library local heritage and arts collections.

Council will also explore new business models for hosting cultural heritage and arts content and extend digitisation activities within the community, such as local historical societies, schools and commercial enterprises.

The Coffs project is one of 11 announced under the Regional Cultural Fund (RCF) to make it easier for museum, art and other culturally important collections to be explored and enjoyed.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Minister for Arts Don Harwin announced the $1.6 investment recently.

"Digitisation allows people to more easily access, learn from and appreciate NSW's invaluable cultural assets,” Mr Barilaro said.

"Important and historically-significant collections can be found all throughout the state, and now through this program, these collections can be better preserved and made more widely available to local as well as international communities.

"Educators, researchers and tourists will all benefit,” he said.

Mr Harwin said that in addition to the 11 projects supported, further funding has been provided to determine a regional strategy for ongoing digitisation as a priority for the NSW Government.

"Broken Hill is a standout example of this funding in action. Home to diverse collections of national and international significance that are currently inaccessible, Broken Hill City Council will now undertake a two-year program to digitise more than 3,200 objects in the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery and the Albert Kersten Mining and Minerals Museum,” said Mr Harwin.

"They will also partner with the NSW Government, Museums and Galleries of NSW and Orange City Council to develop a prototype model and a business case for a single sustainable, regional digitisation strategy that will bring state-wide benefits.”

Other projects will help preserve Aboriginal and European cultural heritage, digitise newspaper collections and provide employment opportunities.

coffs city council coffs harbour history museums records
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Cyclist's long road to recovery after car crash

    premium_icon Cyclist's long road to recovery after car crash

    News THE long painful road to recovery continues for Coffs Harbour woman Liesel Brown after she suffered horrific injuries when hit by a car while cycling.

    • 7th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Merged league a pipe dream according to Group 2

    premium_icon Merged league a pipe dream according to Group 2

    Rugby League LEAGUE boss believes potential merger a long way off.

    ‘You don’t belong here’: Horrific ambush

    ‘You don’t belong here’: Horrific ambush

    Crime “Go back to your f***ing country, you don’t belong here"

    Local Partners