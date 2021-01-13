Funds to boost ‘tourism recovery’ in regional Australia

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the opening of new grandstands at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium.

Applications for the next round of the Building Better Regions Fund are now open.

Round five of the Federal Government scheme will target tourism-related infrastructure along with broader community infrastructure investment.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said 2020 was a challenging year for the community, with bushfires, drought and a global pandemic but the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) will help kickstart the new year, bringing support to community driven projects at a time it is most needed.

“This round of funding includes $100 million in dedicated funding for tourism-related infrastructure boosting our regional tourism recovery, while also maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment,” Mr Conaghan said.

“Cowper plays an integral role in our nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion through this time.”

The region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with investments in projects such as the $950,000 upgrade of the Urunga Riverside Self-Contained Accommodation in 2020 and the $6.5m funding for two new grandstands and improvements at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium in 2019.

“These projects were drivers of economic growth in Cowper while delivering lasting benefits to our local communities.”

The first four rounds of the BBRF were highly competitive with more than 3,200 applications received and 995 projects approved for funding, totalling just over $841.6 million.

“This is why I encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding to ensure the lifeblood of this nation – our regions – continue building strong communities for the future,” Mr Conaghan said.

Applications are now open and can be submitted through the online portal at www.business.gov.au/bbrf.

If potential applicants have any questions regarding eligibility or delivery of the program, they can contact the AusIndustry Business Grants Hub on 13 28 46 to discuss their individual circumstances.

Prospective applicants are also encouraged to contact their local Regional Development Australia (RDA) committee to discuss their application. More information including contact details for your local RDA can be found at www.rda.gov.au.

Applications close on March 5 with successful applicants expected to be announced in mid-2021.