Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPEEDY RECOVERY: Lara Whitaker, 2, is in a critical condition after a freak race accident.
SPEEDY RECOVERY: Lara Whitaker, 2, is in a critical condition after a freak race accident. Contributed
News

Funds raised for little girl injured in freak race accident

Ebony Graveur
by
11th Apr 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT was meant to be an ordinary midweek race meet has evolved in attempt to help a family supporting their daughter who is in critical condition.

The Lockyer Valley Turf Club is hosting its second midweek race meet for the year today and unlike previous meets, the event aims to raise money for the family of a Lockyer Valley toddler badly injured during a race meet at the Redcliffe Harness Racing Club track on March 24.

Lara Whitaker, two, and members of her family were struck by a pace car's starting boom after it failed to retract.

Lara Whitaker, 2, suffered critical injuries. Her brother Josh, 1, was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.
Lara Whitaker, 2, suffered critical injuries. Her brother Josh, 1, was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

The entire family was hospitalised, including her harness father Gary, but Lara fared the worst receiving critical facial and abdominal injuries.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Club secretary Tannyth Shackell said the LVTC wanted to show support to Lara's family.

"They're friends of mine and everyone knows each other through the racing world," she said.

"We just know it's going to be a long recovery for Lara and any funds we can raise for the family, we will."

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $80,000 for the family, exceeding its $5000 goal.

The club will provide donation tins throughout the venue to allow people to donate what they can.

Entry to the race day costs $10 for adults, $5 for concessions and children under 16 are free.

To support and donate to the family search Whitaker family support on www.gofundme.com.
 

More Stories

lara whitaker lockyer valley lockyer valley turf club race day race meet racing
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    premium_icon She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    Opinion Are old ladies of so little value, that no one thinks to ring the cops when an elderly woman screams for help as she is bashed to death, asks SHERELE MOODY.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Improved cancer treatment on Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Improved cancer treatment on Mid North Coast

    News New radiation therapy services in Nambucca and Kempsey.

    Local doctor arrested in child sex unit sting

    premium_icon Local doctor arrested in child sex unit sting

    Breaking Detectives have executed a search warrant at a property in Coffs