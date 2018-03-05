Dig for funds needed to get projects shovel ready

An aerial perspective of the $9.2 million upgrade on the Jetty Foreshores.

FOUR major Coffs Harbour projects could soon be shovel ready if funded.

A new report recommends works to the next stages of the Jetty Foreshores, Brelsford Park Masterplan, North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Glasshouse and Jetty Memorial Theatre rehearsal space be endorsed by the Coffs Harbour City Council.

The council, through the Executive Performance Process requested four spade ready projects which could be pursued if funding opportunities became available, and included:

Jetty Foreshores

The estimated $7 million development of stages 5-6 of the Jetty Foreshore are currently at a developed concept stage, or stage two of five to becoming shovel ready.

The project aims to enhance public space east of Jordan Esplanade and make official the car park north of the northern break wall.

This project is strongly aligned to the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund as a potential funding source.

A preliminary budget estimated it would cost $350,000 to get it shovel ready.

Brelsford Park. Keagan Elder

Brelsford Park

Costs to building a new high amenity and attractive public destination in Coffs CBD is expected to reach $5 million.

This project is also in the developed concept stage and aligned with the State Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

A preliminary budget estimated it would cost $250,000 to get it shovel ready.

North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. Trevor Veale

New Glasshouse

If this project is funded, the previous glasshouse at the botanic garden, which has been demolished will be replaced.

This project is at a concept design stage, or stage three of five to becoming shovel ready.

It could also receive funding through the Stronger Country Communities Fund. The new glasshouse is expected to cost $800,000 to build. It's estimated it would cost $80,000 to get it shovel ready.

Jetty Memorial Theatre. Trevor Veale

Rehearsal space

A rehearsal space which could be used as a co-working space and storage space aims to address long-standing issues at the iconic Coffs theatre.

The project, at a concept design stage, would allow community and not-for-profit groups more access to the space.

Construction costs are estimated to reach $800,000 with 10 per cent of it going toward making it shovel ready. Funding is aligned with the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund.