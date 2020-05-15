Funds granted to help local clubs build memberships

TWO Coffs Coast sporting clubs have won State Government grants to improve their facilities.



Sawtell Surf Club will receive $28,327 to design a multipurpose community hub, while Englands Park Tennis Club has won $20,000 to resurface two of its courts.



The funds from the Community Building Partnership Program will help the surf club to refurbish a multipurpose room for training, education and club/community activities.



"Sawtell Surf Club wants to provide inclusive facilities, services and programs to meet the growing needs of the local community. This upgrade will provide essential space for shared community use, training, education and social interaction," Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said.



"The project removes existing limitations on member and community participation in club activities - the club will be able to train more members, expand participation in water safety, offer hire of the facility to local community groups and improve recruitment."

State Member Gurmesh Singh with members of the England's Park Tennis Club. Craig McTear

Sawtell SLSC has been a community icon since 1932 and has 520 members, including 140 nippers.



Mr Singh said the funds for the tennis club would allow it to resurface courts three and four at England's Park.



"The surface of these courts has not been replaced for many years and has become uneven and worn," he said.



"Englands Park Tennis Club is a popular facility, which is used widely by the community, including children and adults being coached, competition players and many social groups. The court improvements will provide better facilities for all participants."



Seventeen club projects on the Coffs Coast have shared in a total of $300,000 in funding under the program.