Funds for mental health part of fishing package promise

David Littleproud MP and Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

David Littleproud MP and Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. TREVOR VEALE

MINISTER for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud was in Coffs Harbour today to announce that a re-elected Morrison Government will introduce a $29 million fishing package.

In a media release issued by the 'Coalition Headquarters' the new package was billed as a: 'strong stand against the Labor-Green marine park fishing lock outs, which was and would be so damaging to fishing families and the industry'.

The package includes $20 million for recreational fishing and camping facilities for local councils to apply to improve, maintain or build new boating, marine rescue, fishing and camping facilities (such as boat ramps).

There will be an $8 million investment in fisheries habitat restoration and $600,000 for mental health support.

This will involve support for a trial of a mental health trusted advocate program for the fisheries sector.

Up to 10 advocates will be established in eight communities across the country to combat the mental health issues that are prominent in the fishing industry.

Another $400,000 will go towards capacity building for fishing representatives aimed at giving participants an understanding of the regulatory, scientific and economic drivers of fisheries management.